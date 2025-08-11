Cruz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Cruz will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a lefty (Jose Quintana), as he previously exited the lineup in last Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants while southpaw Robbie Ray started for San Francisco. Alexander Canario will cover center field in place of Cruz, who is slashing just .110/.219/.190 over 114 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season.