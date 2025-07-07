Cruz is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Kansas City.

The left-handed-hitting Cruz has been an everyday player for the bulk of this season, but Monday marks the third straight time he's been absent from the lineup against a traditional left-handed starter (in this case, Noah Cameron). Alexander Canario will handle center field and bat sixth Monday in place of Cruz, who has posted a .444 OPS and a 39.3 percent strikeout rate versus southpaws this season.