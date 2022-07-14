Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Marlins.
Cruz did all of his damage in the fifth inning when he led off with a walk, stole second base and came around to score on a single by Ben Gamel. Cruz has had some growing pains in his first substantial stint in the majors, though he now has three stolen bases to go along with four home runs in 21 games. However, he's also hitting just .210 for the season, in large part due to a 34.9 percent strikeout rate across 86 plate appearances.