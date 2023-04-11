Cruz (fibula) was transferred Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Eli Villalobos, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday. Cruz is expected to be sidelined for at least the next four months after suffering a fractured fibula Sunday while sliding into home plate.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to miss four months•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Gets surgery, out 10-to-12 weeks•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Fractures left ankle•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Injures leg in play at plate•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in lineup Friday•