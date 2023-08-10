Priester came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

While his final line didn't look like much on the surface, Priester managed to avoid serving up any homers to the league's most dangerous offense, and he walked one batter or fewer for the first time in five MLB starts. Despite the small signs of progress, the rookie right-hander is still saddled with an 8.75 ERA and 1.90 WHIP through his first 23.2 innings for Pittsburgh with a 20:15 K:BB. He'll try to take another step forward in his next outing, likely to come on the road early next week against the Mets.