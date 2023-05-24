Priester has a 1.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 24 innings over four May starts for Triple-A Indianapolis.

His 7.1 K/9 over that stretch leaves a lot to be desired, but Priester has averaged six innings per start this month, which in itself is an impressive feat for a 22-year-old pitcher at Triple-A. Priester had a 7.78 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 19.2 innings across five April starts. He could get a look in the majors sometime this summer if he remains healthy, and the strength of his game will be generating weak contact (56.2 percent groundball rate).