Priester has a 1.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 24 innings over four May starts for Triple-A Indianapolis.
His 7.1 K/9 over that stretch leaves a lot to be desired, but Priester has averaged six innings per start this month, which in itself is an impressive feat for a 22-year-old pitcher at Triple-A. Priester had a 7.78 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 19.2 innings across five April starts. He could get a look in the majors sometime this summer if he remains healthy, and the strength of his game will be generating weak contact (56.2 percent groundball rate).
More News
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Building up after lost time•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Activated at Double-A•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Strong performance in rehab outing•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Nearing return to game action•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Facing hitters Wednesday•