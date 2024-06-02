Priester was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old will join Pittsburgh's rotation Sunday as the replacement for Martin Perez (groin), who landed on the injured list Tuesday. Priester has been decent in five starts for the Pirates this season with a 4.33 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across 27 innings, and another solid outing Sunday could earn him a longer look in the rotation.