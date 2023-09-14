Priester (3-2) allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Nationals.

Priester was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday and followed Colin Selby into the game. He worked four effective innings, during which the only hit he allowed was a solo home run. However, things fell apart when he stayed in the game for his fifth frame and allowed a three-run home run. The outing was encouraging from the perspective that Priester induced nine swinging strikes on 62 total pitches and was in the zone consistently, but he's now allowed at least four earned runs in all but one of his seven big-league appearances.