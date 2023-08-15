Priester (2-2) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against the Mets. He struck out three.

Priester threw a season-high 102 pitches though he'd allow at least one run in each of his five innings. It's been a rough start to Priester's big-league career -- his ERA is now up to 9.10 with a 1.92 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB through his first six starts (28.2 innings). While the rebuilding Pirates can afford to give the 22-year-old right-hander an extended look in the rotation, Priester doesn't appear ready to be a reliable option against major-league lineups. His next start is tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Minnesota.