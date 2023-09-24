Priester did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss against the Reds. He struck out four.

Priester allowed no hits through five but following a Jonathan India single to lead off the sixth, TJ Friedl hit a two-run homer to break up the shutout. Priester allowed no more damage to complete six innings for the second-consecutive outing and earn his first career quality start. He entered the contest with an 8.61 ERA spanning 38.2 innings over eight appearances (six starts) in his first big-league season, but finally showed signs as to why the Pirates made him their first-round selection in 2019. He'll look to build off Sunday's effort with one more appearance, currently slated to take place next weekend at home against Miami.