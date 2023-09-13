Priester was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Priester is slated to serve as a bulk reliever for the Pirates on Wednesday against the Nationals, likely entering the game after opener Colin Selby covers one or two innings. The rookie right-hander has had a rough time in the majors thus far, holding a 9.10 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB across 28.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Falls to Mets•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Another short outing•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Tosses four innings•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Earns win despite command struggles•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Collects first major-league win•