Priester was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Priester is slated to serve as a bulk reliever for the Pirates on Wednesday against the Nationals, likely entering the game after opener Colin Selby covers one or two innings. The rookie right-hander has had a rough time in the majors thus far, holding a 9.10 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB across 28.2 innings.