Pittsburgh optioned Priester to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Priester got a six-start run in the Pirates' starting rotation and struggled to a 9.10 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB across 28.2 innings. It's uncertain whether the 22-year-old right-hander will get another look in the majors before the end of the 2023 season. Yohan Ramirez has been called up in a corresponding move.