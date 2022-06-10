Priester (oblique) threw three scoreless innings and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in a rehab appearance with Single-A Bradenton on Thursday.
Priester took the mound for the first time in 2022 after being played on the 7-day injured list April 8. The Pirates will continue to build up his pitch count, and he will likely report to Double-A Altoona upon being activated. Given the slow start, Priester may stay with Altoona for the entire campaign.
