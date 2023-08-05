Priester yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over four-plus innings in Friday's win over Milwaukee. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Priester coughed up a pair of runs in the first inning but otherwise held the Brewers in check until Carlos Santana led off the fifth with a solo shot. Friday's start was Priester's shortest but it was also his first time allowing fewer than four runs. The right-handed rookie has registered an 8.69 ERA with a 16:14 K:BB through four career starts. Priester is currently lined up to face Atlanta at home next week.