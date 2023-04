Hill's start was pushed back to Saturday after the Pirates' matchup with the Nationals was postponed Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Hill was scheduled to draw his sixth start of the season Friday and instead he'll now toe the rubber for one of the Pirates' two contests Saturday during their doubleheader with Washington. The left-hander will look to continue his hot stretch after posting a 2.12 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 17 innings in his last three outings.