Hill did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

Hill made it through three innings unscathed but ran into trouble in the fourth when the Rockies posted three runs on four hits, a walk and an error. The 43-year-old Hill has failed to make it through six innings in either of his last two starts after logging three quality starts in his previous four outings. The veteran left-hander sports a 4.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB through his first 41.1 innings this season.