Hill (7-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

All the damage against Hill came on William Contreras' three-run homer in the third inning. The 43-year-old southpaw has struggled a bit over his last four starts, pitching to a 5.48 ERA in that span. Hill now sports a 4.50 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 88:35 K:BB across 17 starts (94 innings) this season. Hill is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next outing.