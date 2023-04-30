Hill (3-2) earned the win over Washington in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three runs (two earned) on hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Hill was initially tabbed to start Friday before that contest was postponed due to rain. The 43-year-old wasn't fazed by the adjustment, as he logged a season-high 6.1 innings and tossed an efficient 75 of 103 pitches for a strike. Hill induced 13 whiffs in the outing and didn't walk any batters for just the second time this season. He appears to have located the Fountain of Youth, as he's been very good over his past four starts, allowing just five earned runs and posting a 19:7 K:BB over 23.1 frames.