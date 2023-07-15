Hill did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Giants. He struck out two.

It was not the most impressive quality start you'll ever see, but Hill met the QS requirements, marking his first such start since June 9. At 43 years old, Hill is the stereotypical crafty veteran lefty getting by with his curveball, guts and moxie. He can still be useful, but it's best to avoid him in tough matchups. Hill will head into his next start with a 4.76 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 104 innings this season.