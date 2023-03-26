Hill has been scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League today against Atlanta due to illness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Hill will miss Sunday's start against Atlanta, and Will Crowe will be on the bump in his place. The left-handed hurler should be fine for the regular season barring something unforeseeable.
