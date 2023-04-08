Hill yielded seven runs on eight hits over four frames during Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Fortunately for Hill, Pittsburgh's offense caught fire and prevented him from taking an ugly loss. He gave up three long balls, including two to Luis Robert. Hill has now been tagged with 10 runs (five homers) with an 8:3 K:BB through nine frames. He's currently lined up for a tough home matchup against Houston next week.