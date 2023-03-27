Hill (illness) will start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Hill was uncertain to make another appearance in the Pirates' spring slate after he was scratched ahead of his scheduled outing Sunday versus Atlanta due to the illness, but the veteran southpaw apparently feels well enough a day later to take the mound. JT Brubaker had been scheduled to start Monday but was scratched due to a forearm issue that will result in him opening the campaign on the 15-day injured list. As a result, Hill is now tentatively lined up to start the Pirates' second game of the regular season Saturday in Cincinnati.
