Hill (3-3) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Pirates fell 4-0 to the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

The 43-year-old southpaw allowed more than three runs for only the second time in seven starts, but he continues to live dangerously as he served up his eighth homer in only 37.2 innings on the season. Hill will take a 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB into his next outing, which could come at home next week against the Rockies.