Hill (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Opposing pitcher Nick Lodolo labored in the first inning but ended up outpitching Hill to spoil the veteran's Pirates debut. While the seven strikeouts look OK, Hill only induced six swinging strikes on 84 pitches, and he served up a pair of homers. The 43-year-old southpaw is now with his 12th different major-league team and looking to ride his trademark curveball to one more winning season. It will be tough on this Pirates team, but he did it last year (8-7) for a last-place Red Sox club.