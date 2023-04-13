Hill (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against Houston, surrendering two earned runs off five hits and two walks across six innings with zero strikeouts.

Hill gave up an RBI double to Jose Abreu in the third inning and a solo home run to Corey Julks in the fourth. While Wednesday's start was the best of the year for the 43-year-old lefty, a lack of run support from his offense caused Hill to take his second loss of the young season. Hill now sits on a 7.20 ERA in 2023 and has just one strikeout over his last two starts (10.0 IP), putting a severe cap on his fantasy value beyond the deepest of leagues.