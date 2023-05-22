Contreras did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Contreras has gone four straight starts without a win -- he's 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:23 K:BB through nine starts (50 innings) this season. The 23-year-old Contreras has looked good at times this season, tallying four quality starts, though he's been too inconsistent to trust for fantasy purposes. He's lined up to face the Mariners on the road in his next outing.