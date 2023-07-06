Contreras (3-7) allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Contreras has been working in bulk relief after being removed from the rotation in mid-June. He's particularly struggled in his last two outings, allowing seven earned runs across 3.1 frames. On Wednesday, he entered the game with a two-run lead but promptly walked two of the first three batters he faced before serving up back-to-back homers. The Pirates have an open spot in the rotation after Luis Ortiz was demoted to Triple-A, but Contreras isn't likely to be an option due to his recent form.