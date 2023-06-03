Contreras didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

All the damage off Contreras came in the third inning, as he served up homers to Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado, but he was sharp in the other three frames and exited having generated 28 called or swinging strikes among his 83 pitches. The 23-year-old right-hander has been having trouble keeping the ball in the park since the beginning of May, getting tagged for seven homers in 28.1 innings over his last six starts to fuel a 6.04 ERA during that stretch. Despite the upside he'll tease on occasion, Contreras remains a risky fantasy option heading into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the A's.