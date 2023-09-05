Contreras (shoulder) is expected to return to the Triple-A Indianapolis rotation this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Contreras was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays due to stiffness in his right shoulder, but it's apparently not a serious concern. The 23-year-old is working on a new sinker and has fared well overall since the Pirates optioned him to the minors before the All-Star break.