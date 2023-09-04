Contreras was scratched from his start with Triple-A Indianapolis due to stiffness, MLB.com reports.

General manager Ben Cherington disclosed the information Sunday but did not provide any more details about the nature of the injury. Contreras is hoping to retake the mound again this season, so the issue doesn't seem particularly serious. Since being demoted to Indianapolis Aug. 4, Contreras has maintained a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 17:6 K:BB across 18 frames.