Contreras (2-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out eight.

Contreras held the Reds off the board until the seventh inning, ultimately allowing just one run while racking up a season-high eight strikeouts. The 23-year-old Contreras has been great to start the year, apart from a seven-run loss against the Astros on April 10 -- he's allowed two runs or fewer in his other three starts. Overall, the young right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season.