Contreras (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out two.

The 23-year-old right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only five swinging strikes among his 78 pitches, but he got the job done in Fenway Park. Contreras posted solid numbers last year in his first extended look at big-league hitters, and the Pirates are counting on him to emerge as a rotation stalwart this season. He sets up for a high-risk, high-reward two-step next week, beginning with a home start against the Astros before a weekend series in St. Louis.