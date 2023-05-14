Contreras (3-4) took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Contreras didn't allow more than one hit in any inning Saturday, but he was dinged for a pair of solo homers to account for the two runs against him. Meanwhile, a trio of Baltimore pitchers held Pittsburgh to three hits and no runs, resulting in Contreras being saddled with a tough-luck loss. The right-hander nonetheless finished with his fourth quality start of the campaign despite notching a season-low one punchout. Contreras has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his eight starts, but a few rough outings have put his season ERA at a less-than-inspiring 4.40.