Tellez went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Tellez singled three times, including a two-run base hit in the seventh inning. He's slashing .419/.471/.581 with nine RBI over his last nine games. The hot streak has been encouraging but he has plenty of work left to undo his ugly start to the season; Tellez owns a .576 OPS with seven extra-base hits through 58 games.