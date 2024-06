Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win against Atlanta.

Tellez continued his hot month of June, as he now has three of his four homers and 14 of his 22 RBI for the season over his last 19 games. He had a .940 OPS in June after entering the month with a .463 OPS for the season. The 29-year-old is turning the corner and has elevated his slash line to .230/.286/.332 for the season.