Tellez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.

Tellez led off the fourth inning with his third home run of the season, two of which have come in his last 14 games. He's been productive in that span by going 17-for-48 with eight RBI and seven runs scored. Though it's been a positive stretch for Tellez, he still has just a .617 OPS for the season with a .324 slugging percentage.