Tellez signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Tellez spent over two seasons with the Brewers, and he will remain in the NL Central to fill the Pirates' opening at first base. The 28-year-old slugger took a major step back in 2023, slashing .215/.291/.376 with 13 home runs -- only one of which came after May 23. Despite his recent struggles, Tellez should begin the season as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman, though he will likely step out of the lineup against lefties in favor of Jared Triolo or Connor Joe.