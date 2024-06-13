Borucki (wrist) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
The session marked Borucki's first time throwing off a slope since hitting the injured list. He has additional bullpens set for Saturday and Tuesday, after which he may be ready to begin a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Suffers setback•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Expects to resume throwing soon•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Lands on injured list•
-
Pirates' Ryan Borucki: Reaches agreement with Pittsburgh•