The Pirates reinstated Borucki (back) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Borucki landed on the IL in mid-June due to a lower-back injury. He was cleared to resume throwing in early July, and in seven rehab outings he allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out 10 across 7.1 innings. Borucki posted a 5.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three saves and a 22:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings prior to his injury.