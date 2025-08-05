Borucki threw 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out two Monday against the Giants.

The Pirates' bullpen was taxed after a short start from Johan Oviedo, and Borucki was relied upon for key innings late in the game. He delivered a strong performance in his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Friday and could be used in a setup role or other high-leverage spots to close the season.