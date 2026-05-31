Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Activated from injured list

The Pirates reinstated O'Hearn (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

O'Hearn has been on the shelf the past couple weeks due to a quad strain but is ready to rejoin Pittsburgh's active roster without the need of a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old had a strong start to the campaign prior to the injury with seven homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs and an .827 OPS through 44 contests. Konnor Griffin (forearm) was moved to the IL in a corresponding move.