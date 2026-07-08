Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers thrice in rout

O'Hearn went 4-for-5 with three home runs and 10 RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over Atlanta.

O'Hearn launched a grand slam and two three-run shots, driving in 10 of Pittsburgh's 14 runs. Per Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com, he became just the 17th player in the Modern Era to tally at least 10 RBI in a game. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in eight of his past nine starts, including another multi-homer effort June 28. On the season, he's slashing .293/.351/.500 with 16 homers, 61 RBI, 47 runs scored and one steal across 319 plate appearances in what is shaping up to be a career year.