Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers twice in win

O'Hearn went 3-for-5 with two homers, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Reds.

O'Hearn put the Pirates ahead 5-4 with a 421-foot blast off Brady Singer in the fifth inning before extending the lead to 8-4 with his second home run, a three-run shot off Pierce Johnson in the eighth. Prior to Sunday, O'Hearn had homered just once in his previous 16 games. Overall, he's slashing .286/.342/.479 with 13 homers, 50 RBI and 38 runs scored across 284 plate appearances this season.