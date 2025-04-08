Harrington allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over four innings during Monday's win over St. Louis. He struck out five and earned a save.

Harrington entered the game with a 4-1 lead and earned his first career save in an 8-4 win despite his shaky performance. He came into the 2025 season as one of the Pirates' top prospects but has not seen great results at the MLB level yet. Harrington has given up nine runs with a 7:5 K:BB through eight innings. He won't be available in any capacity for at least a few days and it's unclear how the Pirates plan to use him moving forward.