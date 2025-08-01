default-cbs-image
The Pirates recalled Harrington from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Harrington has surrendered nine earned runs in only eight MLB innings this season, and he carries a 5.48 ERA through 90.1 frames in Triple-A. Despite his performance, he'll be awarded a spot on the Pirates' pitching staff after Pittsburgh traded away David Bednar, Bailey Falter and Taylor Rogers on Thursday.

