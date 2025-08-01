Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Joining Pirates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Harrington from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Harrington has surrendered nine earned runs in only eight MLB innings this season, and he carries a 5.48 ERA through 90.1 frames in Triple-A. Despite his performance, he'll be awarded a spot on the Pirates' pitching staff after Pittsburgh traded away David Bednar, Bailey Falter and Taylor Rogers on Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Earns lengthy save Monday•
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Potential to piggyback Monday•
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Struggles in debut•
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Contract selected for MLB debut•
-
Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Set to make MLB debut Tuesday•