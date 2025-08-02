default-cbs-image
The Pirates optioned Harrington to Triple-A Indianapolis following Friday's game against the Rockies.

Harrington was called up Friday to give the Pirates depth out of the bullpen, but he was rocked for six runs on seven hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning. His spot on the 26-man roster will be filled by Dauri Moreta, who was recalled by the Pirates on Saturday.

