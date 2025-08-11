Pirates' Thomas Harrington: Shelved at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Triple-A Indianapolis placed Harrington on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
After being demoted Aug. 2, Harrington rejoined the Indianapolis rotation Friday and apparently sustained an injury during that start. The right-hander possesses a spot on the Pirates' 40-man roster, but his injury coupled with his poor numbers at the Triple-A level this season (5.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP in 95 innings) could hinder his chances of getting another look in the big-league rotation in 2025.
