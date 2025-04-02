Harrington (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two in four innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Harrington showcased some early command issues allowing three hits and two walks, which led to three runs for the Rays in the opening frame. Another two runs scored off bat of Brandon Lowe in the fourth inning before Harrington's day soon came to a close at 90 pitches. The nerves in his debut were certainly visible for the 24-year-old righty and it's unclear whether his next start will come at the Major League level or back at Triple-A Indianapolis.