Mayza underwent imaging on his left shoulder last week and will do a plyometric program for the next two weeks, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mayza landed on the 15-day injured list April 19 due to a left shoulder lat muscle strain. He could start throwing again should he make progress with the program he's set to embark on, but it may not be until late June or early July that he is cleared to go on a rehab assignment. The 33-year-old southpaw posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 9.1 innings prior to his injury.