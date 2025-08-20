Mayza (lat) allowed two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Bradenton on Tuesday.

Mayza has been signed since late April with a left lat strain but is finally game-ready again. Given the amount of time he's missed, he figures to require a handful of rehab outings before rejoining the Pirates' bullpen. The veteran lefty had yielded only three runs with an 8:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings before getting hurt.